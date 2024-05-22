PTR Certified tennis instruction and camps offered in Monroe this summer

Camps are offered by two former GWA tennis champions and All-State First Team players

Two 2022 George Walton Academy graduates and trained tennis coaches, Camille Malcom and Reagan Peppers, have started a new business and will be offering tennis camps this summer for young tennis hopefuls between the ages of 5 and 12 over the summer.

The cost of a session is $129 and that includes an hour and a half session each day over a period of four days.

Click or tap on this link for more information, available sessions and to register.

Dates:

Session 1 June 3-6 (rain date 6/7) Group A/Group B

Session 2 June 10-13 (rate date 6/14) Group A/Group B Session 3 June 17-20 (rain date 6/21) Group A/Group B

Session 4 June 24-27 (rain date 6/28) Group A/Group B

Session 5 July 8-11 (rain date 7/12) Group A/Group B

Session 6 July 15-18 (rain date 7/19) Group A/Group B

Session 7 June 10-13 (rain date 6/14) Group C

Session 8 June 24-27 (rain date 6/28) Group C

*Group A – Ages 5-7 (9am-10:30am) (Available Session 1-6)

*Group B – Ages 8-12 (10:45am – 12:15pm) – (Available Session 1-6)

*Group C Ages 8-12 (5pm -6:30pm) – (Available Session 2 and 4 only)

Details:

Maximum of 12 campers per session. If demand/interest is very high, we will consider taking 5 additional players at certain sessions and will have an assistant instructor join us.

Includes: -1.5 hours daily for 4 days of basic tennis clinic/instruction learning the tennis “basics” – starting from proper grip to learning the basics of what/why/how tennis is played to instruction and practice of proper strokes, form and technique to drills and then finally to some mini-game play!

-All training balls and equipment provided OUTSIDE of a tennis racquet.

-Plenty of water breaks and a healthy, light snack provided at end of session.

-Racquet Rookies/MGCC Water Bottle (to keep)

-Prizes/awards/candy

-Water refills, sport drinks

-All First Aid supplies or needs

-Daily “homework” (fun ways to show off and practice what is learned)

About the coaches

PTR/CPR Certified Instructors – Camille Malcom and Reagan Peppers are 2022 graduates of George Walton Academy and played tennis for most of their lives. Both trained at the Junior Tennis Academy at Summit Chase – competing in USTA Junior Tournaments throughout Georgia as lower/middle/high school students. They played on an ALTA team in 2018 winning the championship for their age bracket. Reagan and Camille initiated the start of a middle school girls tennis team at GWA when they entered 6th grade helping to build a strong tennis program for their varsity years. As #1 and #2 singles players respectively on the GWA Varsity Girls Tennis Team, Reagan and Camille helped the team win the GHSA 8-A Private School Region in 2019, 2021 and 2022 (2020 ended early due to Covid). In 2022, they led their team to the GHSA State Championship in Rome, Georgia and ended their senior year as GHSA Single A Private State Runner Ups after a 22-0 session. They were both recognized as All-State First Team players in 2022. Reagan and Camille still play tennis recreationally and love the sport.

Reagan and Camille are both entering their junior year at Georgia Southern University. Reagan is majoring in Business and Camille in Sports Management. Both are residents of Monroe and members of MGCC. Both Reagan and Camille are PTR certified and have helped with various tennis camps and training in the past.

Camps at MGCC will start the first week June and end the last week of July.

Click or tap on this link for available sessions and to register.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

