Public hearing Monday for proposed Gwinnett County budget

Residents can share input online until Dec. 31

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson presented her proposed budget to guide County government for the 2024 fiscal year.

The proposed budget addresses needs like affordable housing and public safety, as well as challenges facing county government including hiring and retaining a qualified workforce.

A public hearing will be held on Monday, December 4 at 6:30pm at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville for residents to address the Board of Commissioners. Residents can also share their input on the County’s website through Dec. 31, 2023.

