Public Hearing on Loganville city budget at Monday’s city council work session

The Loganville City Council work session for June 2024 will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024 in Council Chambers at Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. Items on the agenda include a public hearing on the budget as well as other items up for discussion prior to Thursday’s City Council meeting.

The public is invited to attend. Click or tap on the highlighted link for more information on each relevant agenda item.

1.CALL TO ORDER

A.Roll Call B.Approval of Agenda

2.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

A.Case #V24-015 – E&S Rentals LLC requested a Major Variance for the property located at 164 Bobby Boss Drive Loganville, GA 30052, Walton County. Map/Parcel#LG060163. Present zoning is CH. Ordinance and Section from which relief is sough is Zoning Ordinance 119-432(a) Minimum Buffer Specifications which requires a 30-foot buffered strip between the CH zoning of this parcel and the R-16 of the adjacent parcel. The applicant has request this reduced to 15 feet. V24-015.pdf (2.97 MB)

Staff Analysis – 164 Bobby Boss Dr (1).pdf (4.90 MB) B.Case #V24-018 – E&S Rentals LLC requested a Major Variance for the property located at 164 Bobby Boss Drive Loganville, GA 30052, Walton County. Map/Parcel#LG060163. Present zoning is CH. Ordinance and Section from which relief is sough is City of Loganville Development Regulations 6.3.3 (C ) as it relates to the length of a deceleration lane required for this project to place additional commercial buildings on the site. V24-018.pdf (6.84 MB)

Staff Analysis – 164 Bobby Boss Dr (2).pdf (4.90 MB) C.E&S Rentals, LLC is requested a variance at 164 Bobby Boss Drive for the following: 1. Change the detention ponds required 4:1 slope to concrete vertical walls. 2. Reduce the detention pond easement from 20ft to 10ft.This request was denied by the Department of Utilities denied the request and the applicant is appealing the decision. Blanchard Auto Variance (Detention Pond).pdf (1.83 MB)

3.FINANCE / HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE REPORT

4.PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE REPORT

5.PUBLIC UTILITIES / TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE REPORT

6.PUBLIC WORKS / FACILITIES COMMITTEE REPORT

7.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE REPORT

8.CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

9.CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

10.PUBLIC COMMENT Public Comments are limited to five minutes per speaker unless additional time is given by the Mayor. Each speaker should approach the podium and state their name and address for the record. All public comments are to be directed to the Mayor and Council and not the audience. Public Comments should follow general rules of appropriate decorum.

11.EXECUTIVE SESSION – Legal Matters

12.ITEMS FOR THURSDAY NIGHT

13.ADJOURNMENT

*Denotes Non-Budgeted Items subject to Reserve FundsThe Mayor and Council may choose to go into executive session as needed in compliance with Georgia Law. The City of Loganville reserves the right to make changes to the agenda as necessary. Any additions and/or corrections to the agenda will be posted immediately at City Hall.

