Public hearing on variance for wellness center on Monroe Work Session agenda Tuesday

There will be a public hearing on a variance for additional parking spaces at a development for a wellness center at 211 Baker Street at the City of Monroe Work Session on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Monroe City Hall, N. Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.
COMMITTEE WORK SESSION &
CALLED COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
APRIL 6, 2021 – 6:00 P.M.
I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD
1. Roll Call
2. City Administrator Update
3. Central Services Update
II. COMMITTEE INFORMATION
1. Finance
a. Monthly Finance Report
2. Airport
a. Monthly Airport Report
b. Apron / Hangar Site Paving
3. Public Works
a. Monthly Solid Waste Report
b. Emergency Purchase – John Deere Loader Boom
c. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report
d. REBC Grant Landscaping Installation
4. Utilities
a. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report
b. Belle Meade Primary Electric Project
c. IPT Reserve Sale Update
d. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report
5. Public Safety
a. Monthly Fire Report
b. Nederman Diesel Exhaust Extraction System Repair
c. Monthly Police Report
6. Planning & Code
a. Monthly Code Report
7. Economic Development
a. Monthly Economic Development Report
8. Parks
a. Monthly Parks Report
III. ITEMS OF DISCUSSION
1. Public Hearing Variance – 211 Baker Street
2. Appointment – Historic Preservation Commission
IV. MAYOR’S UPDATE
V. ADJOURN
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.