Public hearing on variance for wellness center on Monroe Work Session agenda Tuesday

There will be a public hearing on a variance for additional parking spaces at a development for a wellness center at 211 Baker Street at the City of Monroe Work Session on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Monroe City Hall, N. Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

COMMITTEE WORK SESSION &

CALLED COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

APRIL 6, 2021 – 6:00 P.M.

I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Roll Call

2. City Administrator Update

3. Central Services Update

II. COMMITTEE INFORMATION

1. Finance

a. Monthly Finance Report

2. Airport

a. Monthly Airport Report

b. Apron / Hangar Site Paving

3. Public Works

a. Monthly Solid Waste Report

b. Emergency Purchase – John Deere Loader Boom

c. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

d. REBC Grant Landscaping Installation

4. Utilities

a. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

b. Belle Meade Primary Electric Project

c. IPT Reserve Sale Update

d. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

5. Public Safety

a. Monthly Fire Report

b. Nederman Diesel Exhaust Extraction System Repair

c. Monthly Police Report

6. Planning & Code

a. Monthly Code Report

7. Economic Development

a. Monthly Economic Development Report

8. Parks

a. Monthly Parks Report

III. ITEMS OF DISCUSSION

1. Public Hearing Variance – 211 Baker Street

2. Appointment – Historic Preservation Commission

IV. MAYOR’S UPDATE

V. ADJOURN