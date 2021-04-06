Public hearing on variance for wellness center on Monroe Work Session agenda Tuesday

04/05/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Government 0

There will be a public hearing on a variance for additional parking spaces at a development for a wellness center at 211 Baker Street at the City of Monroe Work Session on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Monroe City Hall, N. Broad Street, Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

COMMITTEE WORK SESSION &

CALLED COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

APRIL 6, 2021 – 6:00 P.M.

I.       CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD 

1.      Roll Call

2.      City Administrator Update

3.      Central Services Update

II.    COMMITTEE INFORMATION

1.      Finance

a.      Monthly Finance Report

2.      Airport

a.      Monthly Airport Report

b.      Apron / Hangar Site Paving

3.      Public Works

a.      Monthly Solid Waste Report

b.      Emergency Purchase – John Deere Loader Boom

c.       Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

d.      REBC Grant Landscaping Installation

4.      Utilities

a.      Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

b.      Belle Meade Primary Electric Project 

c.       IPT Reserve Sale Update

d.      Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

5.      Public Safety 

a.      Monthly Fire Report

b.      Nederman Diesel Exhaust Extraction System Repair

c.       Monthly Police Report

6.      Planning & Code

a.      Monthly Code Report

7.      Economic Development

a.      Monthly Economic Development Report

8.      Parks

a.      Monthly Parks Report

III. ITEMS OF DISCUSSION

1.      Public Hearing Variance – 211 Baker Street 

2.      Appointment – Historic Preservation Commission 

IV. MAYOR’S UPDATE

V.    ADJOURN

 

