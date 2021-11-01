Public hearings Tuesday on Blaine Street rezone, revenue bonds for apartment rehabilitation and demolition appeal

The City of Monroe will have its November Committee Work Session and Called Council Meeting Agenda at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Monroe City Hall. Items on the agenda include a rezone on Blaine Street that would make way for the redevelopment of “Blaine Station,” an area in the city that now houses the new Monroe Police Department and municipal courts. A concept plan has been presented for the type of development the city is looking at. Also on the agenda is a public hearing on Valdosta Housing Authority to issue revenue bonds for a local apartment rehabilitation project on Plaza Drive.

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.



I. CALL TO ORDER – JOHN HOWARD

1. Roll Call

2. City Administrator Update

3. Central Services Update



II. COMMITTEE INFORMATION

1. Finance

a. Monthly Finance Report

2. Airport

a. Monthly Airport Report

3. Public Works

a. Monthly Solid Waste Report

b. Monthly Streets & Transportation Report

4. Utilities

a. Monthly Electric & Telecom Report

b. Monthly Water, Sewer, & Gas Report

5. Public Safety

a. Monthly Fire Report

b. Monthly Police Report

6. Planning & Code

a. Monthly Code Report

7. Economic Development

a. Monthly Economic Development Report

8. Parks

a. Monthly Parks Report



III. ITEMS OF DISCUSSION

1. Public Hearing Rezone – 140 Blaine Street

2. Public Hearing Approving the Valdosta Housing Authority to Issue Revenue Bonds for Local Apartment Rehabilitation Project

3. Public Hearing COA Demolition Appeal – 1238 South Madison Avenue

4. 2nd Reading – GMEBS Amended and Restated Defined Benefit Retirement Plan Ordinance

5. 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Code Text Amendment #12

6. Resolution – Authorizing the Valdosta Housing Authority to Exercise its Powers for the Purpose of Financing a Proposed Multifamily Housing Project



IV. MAYOR’S UPDATE