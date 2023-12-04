Public meeting on Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Water Treatment facility scheduled for Thursday

Interest parties can write in comments in advance for response at the meeting

The Walton County Board of Commissioners hereby gives notice that a public meeting will be held to discuss a water system improvement project funded by the State American Rescue Plan Act Fund (ARPA) on Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. in the Walton County Historic Courthouse Courtroom, 111 N. Broad Street, Monroe, Georgia 30655.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide public input from residents of Walton and Oconee Counties, who are partners in the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Project, on the planned construction of a new facility to treat and distribute water withdrawn from Hard Labor Creek Reservoir for public water use. The meeting will focus on the presentation and discussion of the water treatment facility’s Environmental Information Document in accordance with requirements of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD). The discussion will include an overview of the planned facilities and a review of environmental, cultural and historic resources in relation to the construction and operation of the planned facility.

The Environmental Information Document is available for review at the Walton County Water Department, 2171 Highway 81, Loganville, Georgia 30052 or by contacting Natalie Pfifer with Precision Planning, Inc. at 861np@ppi.us. The meeting is open to the public and all interested parties are encouraged to attend. Comments related to the project will be accepted in advance of the meeting by writing Morris Jordan, Director, Walton County Water Department at morris.jordan@co.walton.ga.us. All comments received in advance of the meeting will be read and responded to during the public meeting. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Morris Jordan at morris.jordan@co.walton.ga.us.

