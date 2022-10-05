Public meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, on Walton County’s TSPLOST Special Election

There will be an informational public meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse in Monroe. The meeting is to address the upcoming Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) Special Election that will be on the ballot in the upcoming General Election. The courthouse is located at 111 S. Broad Street in Monroe.

Walton County Board of Commission Chairman David Thompson said officials will be on hand to address the public’s questions on the $80 million transportation projects that the county and cities hope to get an opportunity to address. Thompson said the state has money for transportation projects, but it needs matching funds from the municipalities in order to go with the special projects

According to the sample ballot, the referendum reads:

“Shall a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in the special district consisting of Walton County for a period of time of five (5) years and for the raising of an estimated net amount of $80,000,000 for transportation purposes.”

.A special election for a TSPLOST failed in 2020 after cities and the county had come up with a list of special projects totaling $60 million to be collected in a one percent sales and use tax to be imposed in Walton County. At that time it was shot down by 50.68 % of the voters causing it to fail by 657 votes.