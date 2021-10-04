Public Safety Building is back on the agenda for discussion and decision at Walton County BOC meeting Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its October 2021 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at the Historic Walton County Courthouse on S. Broad Street. The BOC will discuss a proposal for professional project management for the Public Safety Complex planned for the location on Baker Street approved at last month’s BOC meeting.

The full agenda follows. The public is invited to attend.

1.PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS

3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda

2.MEETING OPENING

2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation 2.2.Call to Order 2.3.Roll Call

3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1.Additions/Deletions

4.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1.Approval of CU21080003 with Conditions – Conditional Use for outside storage & waive 8 ft. fence requirement – Applicant: Jeff Henson/Owner: Lock-n-Roll Storage LLC – Property located at 1801 Highway 78/Map/Parcel C0750128A00 – District 1Conditions: Waive the 8 ft. fence and keep the 6 ft. fence already in place. Limit outside storage to operable vehicles, boats, RV’s and trailers. 4.2.Approval of Z21070021 – Rezone 1.00 acre from A1 to R1 to create a buildable lot with an existing house and a variance to reduce frontage on remaining 4.62 acres from required 150’ to 31.51’ to create a buildable lot with an existing house – Applicant/Owner: Edward Harry Overcash, Jr. – Property located at 3765/3755 Grady Smith Rd/Map/Parcel C0420045 – District 1

5.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

5.1.Acceptance of Right of Way – Jones Woods Lane/Indian Creek Road

6.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA| All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

6.1.Approval of September 7, 2021 Meeting Minutes 6.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater 6.3.Declaration of Surplus Property 6.4.Acceptance of Forfeited Vehicle 6.5.2022 Payroll Calendar 6.6.VOCA Grant – District Attorney’s Office 6.7.VOCA Grant – Victim Compensation Advocate – District Attorney’s Office 6.8.Agreement – Certified Payments – EMS Credit Card Processing 6.9.Clinical Agreement – UGA School of Pharmacy – Employee Flu Shots

7.FINANCE

7.1.FY22 Budget Amendment

8.RESOLUTIONS

8.1.Resolution – Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan

9.HUMAN RESOURCES

9.1.Condrey & Associates – Job Classification and Compensation Plan Update

10.CONTRACTS

10.1.Mutual Termination of Real Estate Contract

11.WATER DEPARTMENT

11.1.Walton Co. Water Department – Request for Rate Increase

12.ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

12.1.Acceptance of Proposal – Metal Building and Modification at Public Works

13.APPOINTMENTS

13.1.Appointments – Walton Industrial Building Authority

14.PROCLAMATION

14.1.Proclamation – Dysautonomia Awareness Month 14.2.Proclamation – Red Ribbon Week

15.DISCUSSION

15.1.Discussion/Decision – Proposal for Professional Project Management – Public Safety Complex 15.2.Discussion/Decision – Professional Project Management for remaining SPLOST projects

If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made.People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the form at the link below and return it to the County Clerk no later than 5:00 PM the day prior to the meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form.

16.ANNOUNCEMENTS

17.EXECUTIVE SESSION

18.ADJOURNMENT