Public Safety Day in Loganville Thursday, Sept. 28

The community is invited to a Public Safety Day event from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thuesday, Sept. 28, 2023 on the Town Green in Loganville. This gives them an opportunity to meet and greet some favorite superheroes. On hand will be Batman, Captain America, Spiderman and Captain Marvel who will be available for photos and autographs between 5:45-6:30 p.m.

You also will have the opportunity to meet some of your hometown heroes from the police department and fire department!

There will be two bikes to give away, jumpy house, pizza, dunk tank and snow cones.

Loganville Police Department Sgt. Dustin Peterson also will play some Rock-n-Roll with his band!

The Loganville town Green is located at 255 Main St. in Loganville.

