Public Safety Day will be celebrated on the Town Green in Loganville from 5 – 7 on Sept. 22

You’re invited to learn more about the first responders that serve the Loganville area – and have a little fun along the way. There will be a DJ and free pizza to the first 100 people and equipment on display from the local departments.

The event will take place between 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021, on the Town Green at 235 Main Street, Loganville.

The community is invited to join in and celebrate the hard work of local fire and law enforcement agencies.