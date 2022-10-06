Public voting begins on social media to award Saint-Gobain’s Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities Program

$250,000 to be split between winning schools

MALVERN, Pa.– Saint-Gobain North America today announced 30 finalists of its Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities charitable giveaway contest, with a chance for schools to win donations totaling $250,000 in building materials solutions and program materials to transform educational spaces in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Georgia after a public vote on the company’s social media channels and the program’s website.

A total of nine winners will be awarded donations, one winner per category (Gold, Silver, and Bronze) per state, based on popular vote. Gold winners will receive donations up to $50,000, Silver winners will receive donations up to $20,000, and Bronze winners will receive donations up to $10,000. Voting will be open from October 4th through October 18th on the company’s Facebook and LinkedIn pages, along with the Sustaining Futures 2022 website. Any person can cast one vote per category, per state, each day on both of the company’s social media channels.

“All of us are indebted to the educators in this country for their fearless and vital work – especially over the past couple of unprecedented years. We were so moved by the incredible requests for support we received from teachers and administrators across Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, and now we ask the public to help us identify opportunities to make donations,” said Mark Rayfield, Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed. “The Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program allows us the chance to make a true impact in educational spaces, inspiring innovation, creativity and learning in buildings that are well equipped, comfortable and sustainable environments.”

The nine school finalists in Georgia advancing to the public vote are:

Georgia – Click here to vote now

Gold Level Finalists – Winners will receive donations of up to $50K

Veterans Memorial Middle, Covington, GA

Lakeview Middle School, Rossville, GA

Mountain View High School, Lawrenceville, GA

Silver Level Finalists – Winners will receive donations of up to $20K

Chattahoochee Hills Charter School, Chattahoochee Hills, GA

Barrow Arts and Science Academy, Winder, GA

Bay Creek Middle School, Grayson, GA

Bronze Level Finalists – Winners will receive donations of up to $10K

Oconee Fall Line Technical College, Dublin, GA

Coleman Middle School, Duluth, GA

Creekside High School, Fairburn, GA