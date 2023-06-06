Published author to host a beginner’s writing class at Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Saturday

If you are interested in writing and looking for some information on how to go about it, the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts has a class for you!

“Unleash your creativity! Everybody has a story to tell, and putting that story on paper is an exciting dream! Maybe you want to start writing your own blog, but have no idea where to begin. In this class, offered only at MWCA, you’ll learn how to organize your story, build a plot, create characters that readers care about, and discover your voice and style. And we’ll have fun doing it,” MWCA wrote in the promotion for the class.

The class is schedule for 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at MWCA, 205 S Broad Street in Monroe for adults ages 18 and up. The instructor is award winning author Carole Townsend. The cost is $50 for members and $60 for non-members. You will need to bring a pen, a notebook and a brown bag lunch.

Carole Townsend, the instructor for this class, is an author, newspaper journalist and blogger. She has published six books and earned several literary awards, including 2022 Author of the Year, 2017 Finalist – Author of the Year, and the 2022 Whitworth-Flanigan Book Award. She has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as NPR, CNN, and hundreds of radio shows and podcasts. To learn more about Carole, visit www.caroletownsend.com.

REGISTER HERE by 6/8/2023.