Publix retail development on track for January 2022 opening, officials say

Monroe, Ga. – It has been a long, long time in coming, but Thursday, May 6, 2021, community leaders and stakeholders got a sneak peek at the construction site of the Monroe Pavilion off Charlotte Rowell Blvd. in Monroe. It is now visible from Highway 78, Highway 11 as well as Charlotte Rowell Blvd. But an aerial shot from the drone of Darrell Everidge with Darrell Everidge Productions gives a clearer view of just how the development is coming along.

The Publix retail development is on track for a January 2022 opening date, according to John Argo, President of MAB American Management, LLC – the company developing the center. Argo also confirmed the main retail companies that will be joining Publix opening next year, Ulta Beauty, Ross, Marshalls, Rack Room Shoes, Petsense, Planet Fitness, Hibbett Sports, and Five Below. Huey Magoo also is expected to be one of the restaurants that will be coming to the center. Argo said he is still actively recruiting “good restaurants and retail” for Monroe Pavilion.

Total investment for the entire 350,000-square-foot project will exceed $80 million and began many years ago when the Rowell family, who owned much of the property in that area, began looking for ways to use the property to benefit the community. The development of the property, once the renowned Breedlove Dairy Farm, began with the construction of the Walton County Board of Education building next to the later development of Monroe Area High School. Along with Monroe Pavilion, next year is also expected to see the opening of the Walton County YMCA, another project many years in the making.

On Nov. 30 this year, the City of Monroe celebrates its Bicentennial – 200 years since it was first incorporated as a city. With the YMCA, the Monroe Pavilion and several other projects on the horizon, the next 200 years look set to get off to a great start.

