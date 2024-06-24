Qualified Gwinnett homeowners can get help with plumbing costs

Qualified Gwinnett County homeowners can receive assistance with leaks, septic system repairs, and other plumbing issues through the Water Resources Assistance Program, or WRAP. The program is a partnership between Gwinnett Water Resources and local organizations.

WRAP provides eligible homeowners with plumbing services, septic system repair, and water-saving fixtures at no cost.

To qualify, applicants must live in Gwinnett County, own and live in the home where the work will occur, and earn an annual household income that is 60 percent of the Area Median Income or less. To apply for WRAP and to learn more, visit GwinnettCounty.com/WRAP.

