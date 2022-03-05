Qualifying begins Monday for the Walton County BOC and BOE 2022 Primary Elections

This post will be updated daily with any Walton County residents who qualify during the week

Qualifying begins Monday for the Walton County Board of Commissioners and Board of Elections for the Primary Elections be held on May 24, 2022.

Qualifying will take place in the Walton County Board of Elections office, located at 1110 E Spring St, Suite 100 in Monroe. It begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 and ends at noon on Friday, March 11, 2022. The General Primary will be held on May 24, 2022 and the General Election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

The following qualifying fees have been set and approved by the Walton County Board of Commissioners.

County Commissioner, District 1——- $234.74 – Incumbent – Bo Warren

County Commissioner, District 4——- $234.74 – Incumbent – Lee Bradford

County Commissioner, District 5——- $234.74 – Incumbent – Jeremy Adams

Board of Education, District 1———–$121.48 – Incumbent – Simoan Capers Baker

Board of Education, District 2———- $121.48 – Incumbent – Karen Brown

Board of Education, District 5———- $121.48 – Incumbent – Tom Gibson

Qualifying takes place at the same time in Atlanta for the state and federal General Primary for the midterm elections on May 24, 2022. The General Election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.