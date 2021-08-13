Qualifying for mayor and 3 at-large Loganville City Council seats begins Monday

Qualifying for the Nov. 2, 2021 Loganville municipal elections begins at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, and ends at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2017. The election is for the office of mayor and three at-large city council posts. Anyone who wishes to qualify for any of these seats needs to do so in the Loganville city clerk’s office, Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Highway, between 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 – 4:30 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.

The qualifying fee is $360 for the office of mayor and $180 for the office of council member.

Incumbent Mayor Rey Martinez has already announced he will not be running to defend his seat as in 2022 he is seeking to replace Incumbent state Rep. Tom Kirby for District 114 in the Georgia House of Representatives. Kirby said he will not be running for another term when his seat is up next year. Former City Councilman Skip Baliles has announced that he will be throwing his hat into the ring to replace Martinez as mayor of Loganville.

The three seats up for grabs on the Loganville City Council are those held by Council Members Ann Huntsinger, Lisa Newberry and Danny Ford. Huntsinger and Newberry have announced that they intend to run for a second term but Ford, who has served since 2016, has said he will not be running. Several other candidates have already announced their intent to run for a seat on the Loganville City Council. These include Branden Whitfield who had already announced as well as Terry Parsons, Melanie Long and Shenia Rivers-Devine who all announced at the August Loganville City Council meeting.

The official Notice of General Election in English and Spanish follows. As part of the City of Loganville lies in Gwinnett County, the announcement has to be given in both languages due to the size of the Latino population in Gwinnett County,

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given that a General Election for the City of Loganville will be held on November 2, 2021 for the office of Mayor and three (3) at large Council Members. Anyone desiring to qualify shall do so in City Clerk’s office Monday, August 16, 2021 – Wednesday, August 18, 2021 between the hours of 8:30am to noon and from 1:00pm to 4:30pm. The qualifying fee shall be $360.00 for the office of Mayor and $180.00 for the office of Council Member. Qualifying fees are non-refundable.

The last day to register and be eligible to vote in this election is October 4, 2021. All registered Walton County voters will be able to vote at their regular County Precinct on Election Day. Gwinnett County Voters will vote at the Rock Gym/Ag Building 135 Main Street Loganville, GA 30052. The polls will be open for the November 2, 2021 General Election from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

Early Voting will be held at the Rock Gym/Ag Building 135 Main Street, Loganville, GA 30052 beginning Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and will end on Friday, October 29,2021. Early Voting hours will be as follows: Monday through Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm and Saturday, October 16, 2021 and Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

‍AVISO DEELECCIONES GENERALES

Por la presente se notifica que el 2 de noviembre de 2021 se celebrará una elección general en la ciudad de Loganville para el cargode alcalde y tres (3) concejales generales. Cualquier persona que desee calificar deberá hacerlo en la oficina del Secretario de la Ciudad del lunes 16 de agosto de 2021 al miércoles 18 de agosto de 2021 entre las horas de 8:30 a.m. al mediodía y de 1:00 p.m. a 4:30p.m. La cuota de calificación será de$360.00 para el cargo de Alcalde y $180.00 para el cargo de Concejal. Las cuotas de calificación no son reembolsables.

El último día para registrarse y ser elegible para votar en esta elección es el 4 de octubre de 2021. Todos los votantes inscritos del Condado de Walton podrán votar en su distrito electoral habitual el día delas elecciones. Los votantes del Condado de Gwinnett votarán en el Rock Gym/AgBuilding 135 Main Street Loganville, GA 30052. Las urnas estarán abiertas para la Elección General del 2 de noviembre de 2021 de 7:00am a 7:00pm.

La votación anticipada se realizará en el RockGym/Ag Building 135 Main Street, Loganville, GA 30052 a partir del martes 12 de octubre de 2021 y finalizará el viernes 29 de octubre de 2021. El horario de votación anticipada será el siguiente De lunes a viernes de 8:00am a 5:00pm y el sábado 16 de octubre de2021 y el sábado 23 de octubre de 2021 de 9:00am a 5:00pm.