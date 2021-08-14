Qualifying for Monroe municipal elections begin Monday, Aug. 16

The City of Monroe has the mayor’s seat and three council posts on the ballot on Nov. 2, 2021. Mayor John Howard is in the final year of his first term and has already said he will run for re-election for another 4-year-term.

“I have committed to serve Monroe for eight years, if the voters will have me,” Howard said.

Also up for re-election this year are District 3 City Council post currently held by Councilman Ross Bradley, District 8 post currently held by Councilman David Dickinson, both also in the final year of a 4-year term, and Councilman Tyler Gregory currently serving in Monroe’s District 6 seat.

Gregory was elected in November 2020 to serve out the final year of the term of the late Councilman Wayne Adcock who passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, 2020. Gregory will need to run for a full 4-term in November 2021.

Qualifying will be at the office of the Walton County Board of Elections on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. and shall end on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. The office of the Walton County Board of Elections is located at 1110 East Spring St. in Monroe.

The rates are $216 for the office of mayor and $180 each for the offices of council members for Districts 3, 6 and 8.

The official call for qualifying for the City of Monroe municipal elections follows:

City (municipal) elections are conducted and held in accordance with Georgia State Law and Article V of the Monroe City Charter and are generally held in odd-numbered years.



The Walton County Board of Elections conducts elections for the City of Monroe. They are located at 1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100, in Monroe. Only residents of the incorporated City of Monroe are eligible to vote for Mayor and Council. Should you have any questions, feel free to contact Walton County Board of Elections at 770-267-1337 or elections@co.walton.ga.us

Qualifying Package for the 2021 elections may be obtained at the Walton County Board of Elections, 1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100, Monroe, Georgia 30655. Qualifying shall begin in the office of the Walton County Board of Elections on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:30am and shall end on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 4:30pm.