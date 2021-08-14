Qualifying in Social Circle 2021 municipal and school board elections begin on Monday

Qualifying for the Social Circle municipal and school board elections begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 and run until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Election Day is Nov. 2, 2021.

There are two seats up on the City County – District 1 and District 3. These seats are currently held by Council member and current Mayor Pro Temper Traysa Price and Council member Nathan Boyd respectively. The cost of qualifying for eight of these seats is $144.

Seats up for the School Board include the Social Circle City School Board chairman as well as School Board Districts 2 and 4. John Callahan is the current Board chairman and District 2 and 4 seats are held by Rico Jackson and Sabrina Sanford-Flint respectively. The cost to qualify for any of these seats is $18.

The official notice of General Election in the City of Social Circle follows.

Notice is given that a general election shall be held in the City of Social Circle to elect Social Circle Council Members for Districts 1 and 3 and Social Circle City School Chairman and School Board Members for Districts 2 and 4.

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Middle School Activity Center located at 154 Alcova Drive, Social Circle Georgia. Pursuant to OCGA 21-2-132, all persons desiring to run for office shall qualify in the office of the City Clerk, (City Hall is open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm weekdays) at 166 N Cherokee Road, Social Circle, Georgia beginning at 8:30 AM on Monday, August 16, 2021 and ending at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Those desiring to qualify shall file a Notice of Candidacy and pay a qualifying fee equal to 3% of the annual salary of the office sought.

The qualifying fee for City of Social Circle Council Member District 1 and District 3 is $144.00. The qualifying fee for Social Circle City School Chairman is $18 and School Board Members District 2 and District 4 is $18.00. Advanced voting will open Tuesday, October 12, 2021 and will close on Friday, October 29, 2021. Advanced voting in Social Circle will be held at a location to be determined. All persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to register to vote in the General Election may register to vote through the close of business on October 4, 2021. Polls will be open from 7:00 AM until 7:00 PM on Election Day at the Middle School Activity Center located at 154 Alcova Drive, Social Circle Georgia. If there is a need for a runoff election it will be held on November 30, 2021, at the Middle School Activity Center located at 154 Alcova Drive, Social Circle Georgia. ​​​​​​​​Susan M. Roper ​​​​​​​​Election Superintendent ​​​​​​​​City of Social Circle