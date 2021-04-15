Quartz Depot Inc. to open headquarter in Gwinnett adding 50 new jobs

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Quartz Depot Inc. joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to announce its headquarter facility in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta, Georgia. The announcement represents 50 new jobs and $3M in capital investment for the community.

Quartz Depot Inc. is a countertop fabrication and installation company housed within two industrial warehouses totaling 32,000 square feet of warehouse space. One property will be used for fabrication and manufacturing, and the second facility will serve as the company’s distribution center and showroom.

“We are thrilled to be operational and serve the community by providing quality countertops,”said Chao Gao, CEO at Quartz Depot Inc. “Gwinnett has been extremely welcoming, and we look forward to growing our business here.”

“Thanks to our ideal geographic location and highly skilled workforce, Georgia is a hub for both advanced manufacturing and logistics,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Scott McMurray. “I’m confident Quartz Depot Inc. will be very pleased with their decision to expand both their manufacturing and distribution operations in Georgia, and we are grateful for their continued partnership.”

The company is making major renovations to the existing buildings located at 1700 and 1720 Wilwat Drive NW, Norcross GA 30093. They have also invested in new machinery and inventory.

“We are always proud when companies expand in Gwinnett County,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “Manufacturing is an integral part of the fabric of the Gwinnett business community, and the growth of strong companies like Quartz Depot Inc. is always good news.”

Operations in the new facility in unincorporated Gwinnett County are fully operational.

“Welcome to the Gateway85 Community Improvement District,” said Emory Morsberger, Gateway 85 CID Executive Director. “We are proud to add another incredible manufacturer to our community, and we look forward to watching them thrive here.”

Jassy Ji, Project Manager represented Partnership Gwinnett in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber and Ming Zhou Real Estate Services on the project.

“Quartz Depot Inc. is in a great location that is convenient to reaching their customers,” said Ji. “We are excited to see the good they do for the community.”

To learn more about Quartz Depot Inc., please visit www.quartzdepotus.com.

About Quartz Depot Inc.

About Partnership Gwinnett

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia. Since 2006, Partnership Gwinnett has worked with its local partners to attract and retain jobs, cultivate capital investment, support educational institutions, foster workforce development, and contribute to the exceptional quality of life found in Gwinnett. Fueled by the support of over one hundred companies, municipalities, Gwinnett County, K-12 and higher education systems, the mission of Partnership Gwinnett is to strengthen the community’s diverse economy to compete in the global marketplace and position Gwinnett as the premiere place to live, work and play.