Rack Room Shoes is now open in Monroe Pavilion

Contributed photo

MONROE, Ga., – Rack Room Shoes opened its doors Thursday last week at Monroe Pavilion which is located at 722 Pavilion Pkwy.. The family footwear retailer offers an extensive selection of brand name shoes at value prices – and is known for its ongoing “Buy One Get One 50 Percent Off” promotion.

According to Rack Room Shoes Regional Manager Jon Cobb, the company’s well-established presence in surrounding communities will contribute to the new store’s success.

“For years, we’ve enjoyed meeting customers who live in Monroe when they visited our locations in Athens, Snellville, and Buford,” said Cobb of the retail store, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. “This new store is bright, welcoming, and comfortable, and we are very excited to serve this community as we move into the spring and summer seasons.”

Contributed photo

Rack Room Shoes has a variety of ongoing initiatives that are attractive to customers, including an added emphasis on the athletic market. The retailer’s Athletic Shop, a shop-in-shop concept, offers a robust in-store and online experience around its athletic product while closely linking with brand partners.

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 500 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.