Racquel Escoffery, of Loganville, inducted into Nursing Honor Society

ATLANTA, GA (04/30/2021)– Racquel Escoffery of Loganville was recently inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society during a ceremony held by the Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing and Health Professions.

Membership in Sigma Theta Tau is an honor conferred on students in the baccalaureate and graduate programs who have demonstrated excellence in their nursing program. Georgia State University is home to the Epsilon Alpha Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau National Honor Society in Nursing.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.