Rain cools local area a little Sunday and Monday but heat wave expected to continue thru the week

The rain Sunday into Monday, July 7 and 8, may bring a little relief but, according to the National Weather Service, the potentially dangerous heat is expected to continue this week.

According to the NWS, we can expect a mix of high temperatures with a chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. However, temperatures are again expected to reach into the high 90s this week in the local area with heat indices potentially between 105 and 110 degrees and possibly reaching 112 degrees on Tuesday.

The NWS is urging people to stay alert for high heat warnings and remember that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. People are warned to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

