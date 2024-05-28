Raising the roof in Loganville

First rooftop restaurant in Loganville is now under construction

Construction now underway in downtown Loganville of first rooftop restaurant. Contributed photo

Last week a large crane was brought into downtown Loganvile, dwarfing the landscape of Main Street. But it was there for an exciting reason. The Loganville downtown area’s first rooftop restaurant is now under construction. The restaurant will be a second location of Tacos N Beer Bar and Grill in Walton County. The first location is currently on North Broad in Monroe and is a popular eating place for the community.

Current Loganville City Council member and Loganville Businessman Branden Whitfield kicked off Loganville’s downtown revitalization plan last year when his family business purchased the property at 262 Main Street to building the first rooftop restaurant in Loganville. It will be located across the road and a couple of doors down from the current town green. Whitfield said the hope is to have it open sometime this summer.

“We’re keeping the historic building, not tearing it down, just reinforcing it to handle a second story which will have a rooftop,” Whitfield said.

That second story is now under construction.

Antonio Granados, owner of Monroe Tacos N Beer, said the Loganville location will have the same menu as the Monroe location and also will have live music on occasion.

“We are super excited to be the first full service restaurant in downtown Loganville – and the first rooftop. Hopefully we’ll be able to grow together. Like in Monroe, I want to be able to open and be a part of the Loganville community for many years,” Granados said.

