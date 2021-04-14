rbb Dog Boutique opening within Rinse Bath & Body Co. in Monroe, Ga

New expansion opens April 17, 2021

MONROE, GEORGIA – Rinse Bath & Body Co., maker of Handcrafted, Fresh & Natural Bath & Body products for almost 18 years, announces the April 17th opening of its new expansion rbb Dog Boutique at its retail location in Monroe, Ga. Now, local dog owners can find the perfect “new puppy” gifts as well as routine items, such as; daily walk accessories, toys for playtime, treats, bandanas and a few items for doggy moms & dads too!

To celebrate the opening, visitors may enter a drawing to win a doggy swag basket ($50 value) at the Rinse Bath & Body Co. tent, Saturday, during Dock Dogs, a local two-day event in downtown Monroe on April 17th & 18th.

About Dock Dogs

If your dog loves to run, jump and swim then DockDogs is definitely the right place for you. They welcome any breed, any mix, any size to come out and join their Dock Diving family. You can find out more about the events that will be a part of the competition at www.dockdogs.com. The Monroe Downtown Green is located at 302 S. Madison Avenue.

About the Drawing – Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Entries will be received April 17, 2021, at the Rinse Bath & Body Co. tent located at Dock Dogs in Monroe, Georgia. The drawing will be held on April 19, 2021 at the Rinse Bath & Body Co. retail location in Monroe, Georgia. Winners need not be present to win. Employees and immediate family members are not eligible for this doggy swag basket promotion.

About Rinse Bath & Body Co.

Rinse Bath & Body Co. is a family business located in Monroe, GA. Founded in 2003, Rinse has quickly developed into a popular brand of products being featured in many stores and spas across the country (some 2,500 locations). You may even spot Rinse at Disney World in Florida during Epcot’s International Food & Wine Festival, Flower & Garden Festival and Festival of the Holidays. Rinse Bath & Body Co. products are available at retail stores and online at www.rinsesoap.com. More information about Rinse Bath & Body Co. is available online at www.rinsesoap.com/pages/about-us, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rinsesoap or on Instagram at @rinsesoap.

Store Hours: Monday 9:00AM – 4:30PM

Tuesday 10:00 AM – 4:30PM

Wednesday-Friday 9:00AM – 6:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM – 5:00PM