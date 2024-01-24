Rebecca Lowrance of Good Hope Awarded Degree from UA

TUSCALOOSA, AL (01/23/2024)– Rebecca Lowrance of Good Hope, GA (30641), has received the following degree(s) from The University of Alabama: Master of Library & Information Studies. UA awarded over 2,000 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies.

A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in United States stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth to help prepare future generations through its educational, cultural and social experiences. UA is not only home to competitive academic programs, expert faculty and a beautiful campus, but it is also the place Where Legends Are Made.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus. A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state’s largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

