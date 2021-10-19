Recycle your items at Coolray Field, Lawrenceville in Gwinnett on America Recycles Day

Recycle your electronics, paint, clothing, sneakers, tires, and paper on America Recycles Day on Saturday, November 6 from 9:00am to noon at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. Items should be placed in disposable containers in the trunk or back seat of your vehicle to be removed by volunteers.

Paper shredding is limited to five copier boxes. Oil and latex paint will be limited to 10 gallons total per vehicle. Recycling electronics is free except for TVs, monitors, and printers. There is a $35 cash fee per projection or console TV, a $15 cash fee per flat screen TV or computer monitor, and a $5 cash fee per printer.

This event is sponsored by Solid Waste Management and Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. For more information, visit GCSolidWaste.com or call 770.822.7141.