Recycle your items in Gwinnett on April 23 for Earth Day

Recycle your electronics, paint, tires, and paper on Saturday, April 23 from 9:00am to noon at Coolray Field, located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.

Attendees must remain in their vehicles at all times. Items to be recycled should be placed in the trunk or back of vehicle where they will be removed by vendors. Materials should be placed in disposable containers or boxes as containers will not be returned.

This annual Earth Day event is brought to you by Gwinnett Solid Waste Management and Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful. For full details, visit GCSolidWaste.com