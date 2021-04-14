Registration begins for summer Art Camp at Monroe Walton Center for the Arts

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our April calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!

Summer ART Camp taking registrations now!





FIVE weeks of art camp: Four Mixed Media Camps and one week of Pottery! We’re working on a Creative WRITING Camp, too – details coming soon.



DAYS/TIMES

Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon



AGES

Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12

Pottery Camp: ages 8 and up



FEE

$175 for members (includes all supplies)

$185 for non-members



MIXED MEDIA CAMP DATES:

Mixed media: age-appropriate art involving various forms of art media for ages 5 – 8 and 9 – 12



* June 7 – 11 and Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp –

register by emailing Donna



* June 21 – 25 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell

register HERE



* July 12 – 16 with Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp

register by emailing Donna



* July 19 – 23 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell

register HERE



POTTERY CAMP with Rebecca Braswell

Hand-built and wheel thrown pieces will be made – ages 8+

June 14 – 18

register HERE



Registration due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies. Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!



High School Student Art Reception April 15



Stop by the gallery to see this amazing showcase of talent and creativity of Walton County high school students!

The show is here until Thursday, April 15 when we have an Awards Reception from 6 – 7:30. SCAD officials will be here to award scholarships.





Tickets are available now — in person only at MWCA — through April 30 for an early bird discount of $25. Early bird purchasers will be entered into a drawing for *eight* fabulous garden-themed prizes, including a $200 gift certificate from Growers Outlet and other prizes!



Ten gardens on tour: Seven lovely home gardens in downtown Monroe and “greater Monroe” plus three unique specialty public gardens featured.



From May 1 – 15 ticket price will be $30. Only a limited number are available; ticket sales will end when we sell out!



Learn more HEREA few volunteers spots are still available …You can help by being a Garden Greeter!

We have set up a SignUpGenius to make it EASY to volunteer for our Garden Tour on Saturday, May 15. Be a Garden Greeter – as our thank you, you will receive a free ticket to tour the gardens on your off-hours. Your shift will last three hours and the duties are simple — be a friendly greeter, check for tickets and use the hole-punch provided to verify attendance for door prizes to be awarded later. Easy and FUN!



Note to those who have already volunteered: please go to the link above and sign up for a spot – THANK YOU







Soirees are our once-a-month creative parties!

Join us for family fun! And don’t forget to browse the best gift shop around – unique and affordable items made for you by over 50 of our artists and makers! ​Original art, prints, cards, photography, pottery, jewelry, glass art, candles, soap and more!



AND … Enjoy DOCK DOGS at the Town Green.



<NOTE – THIS IS A DROP-IN EVENT – no tickets are sold beforehand.>



Drop by for a fun day of making!

Three drop-in workshops for you to choose from – pottery, beading and wood turning. The pottery and beading projects are appropriate for all ages – littles will need the assistance of a parent. Wood turning workshop is for ages 16 to adult.



Introduction to Woodturning

The Classic Light Pull (example above)

10 am – 2 pm as spots are available

Skill Level: Beginner

Instructor: Todd Tetterton

Make a chain light or fan “pull” to replace that one you have attached to your ceiling fan.

Walk-in — no registration required — classes start at 10:00 and students join in whenever a lathe is available, this activity stops at 2:00 p.m. when another wood turning class starts. Ages 16+

Fee: $20

To Contact Instructor: email Todd Tetterton



BEADED BRACELETS: 10 am – 3 pm

Drop in to make beaded bracelets with Julie – thousands of beads to choose from! If you choose to add an pet/animal charm to your bracelet, 50% goes toward the Dog Park at Childers Park!

$10 per bracelet with a charm

$8 per bracelet if beads only

Fun for all ages!







Sunday afternoon beading with Julie Sunday April 18 and 25 at 1 – 2 pm or 2:30 – 3:30





NEW Spring-Summer Hours

Starting Sunday, April 11, Barbara Barth will be here from 1 – 5 pm for your browsing pleasure! Drop by and say “Hi!”.A fun Sunday activity …

Make lovely beaded bracelets with Julie for a relaxing Sunday afternoon activity with friends and family. Or meet some new friends! 🙂 Fun for all ages!

Julie will bring thousands of beads for you to choose from. Make your own design and colors of your choosing! $10 for your first bracelet & instruction and register for a spot. $8 per additional bracelet(s).

Pre-registration preferred but drop-in slots are available if the class is not full – so come by, browse the shop and check us out.









Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website. Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, May 1 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach



SIP AND PAINT (no teens!) with Donna Coffman:

Friday, April 16 at 7pm – Email Donna to RSVP and get on her “education” email list for advance notice of classes – painting: Floral Wreath (see sample above)



Introduction to Woodturning: Pen and Pencil Set with Todd Tetterton (photo below) THREE dates to choose from!!Friday April 16 at 6:00 pm – 9:00 pmSaturday, April 17 at 8:00 am – 11:00 amSaturday, April 17 at 2:00 pm – 5:00 pmEmail Todd to register



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly – join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!





WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Wednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amTWO NEW CLASSES starting Tuesday, April 20Teens Pottery 5 – 6 pmBeginner Six-Week Course 6:30 – 8 pmRegister by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

REGISTER HERE



DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HEREKids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, May 1 from 12 – 2. — painting TBA



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited.



4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 with Donna Coffman

5:16 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 with Donna Coffman