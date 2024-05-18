Registration for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Summer Camps begin

Registration is now open for the June and July Summer Art Camps at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. Get your registration in early as camps fill up fast.

FIVE weeks of art camp to choose from: Four Mixed Media Camps and one week of Pottery! Plus an optional ALL DAY camp the week of June 17 – Mixed media in the morning, pottery in the afternoon! See details below. Click or tap on the relevant link to register

Registration is due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies. Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!

AGES:

Mixed Media Camps: ages 5 – 12

Pottery Camp: ages 8 and up

Fee per week of camp (includes all supplies):

$185 for members

$195 for non-membersCAMP DATES AND HOURS:Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon, with the exception of Week Three pottery camp.

WEEK ONE — Pottery Camp — June 3 – 7 with Rebecca Braswell: REGISTER HERE

WEEK TWO — Mixed Media Camp — June 10 – 14 with Rebecca McCartt and guest teachers: REGISTER HERE

WEEK THREE — June 17 – 21

You can sign up for ONE or BOTH camps in Week Three – your child will bring a lunch for a supervised lunch break from 12 – 1pm if you wish them to attend both camps in Week Three.

WEEK THREE — Mixed Media (from 9am – 12pm) with Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp. REGISTER AND PAY by emailing Donna Coffman at donna@monroeartguild.org

WEEK THREE — POTTERY CAMP (from 1 – 4pm) with Rebecca Braswell SOLD OUT

Week FOUR — Mixed Media — July 8 – 12 with Lydia Kay Blackburn and guest teachers: REGISTER HERE

WEEK FIVE — Mixed Media — July 22 – 26 with Lydia Kay Blackburn and Rebecca McCartt: REGISTER HERE

