Registration for Spring 2024 Adapted Softball begins Feb. 1

Click or tap on the image above and follow the directions given to register.

Walton Adaptive Sports Program announced that Spring registration will be begin Feb. 1 and run through March 23. WASP noted that though cooperation with Walton County Parks and Recreation, the registration price has been dropped from $25 to $20 for this season.

Also new this year, the players will get to feel like big “leaguers.” They will suit up as members of the Rays and Blue Jays (3-5 year olds), Braves and Phillies (6-12 year olds) and the Astros and Dodgers (13 years old and up)! Tyler Cloud is the new director of WASP. He can be contacted at tcloudwasp@gmail.com or 770-480-3354 for more information.

WASP recently announced the appointment of Cloud as the new director on Social media. Below is the announcement shared from the post.

