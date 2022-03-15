Registration for summer camps for Monroe Center for the Arts is now open

Contributed photo

Summer is just around the corner and registration is now open for summer camps for the Monroe Center for the Arts. There are five weeks of art camp to choose from: Four Mixed Media Camps and one week of Pottery!

Registration is due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies and registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!

AGES:

Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12. Pottery Camp: ages 8 and up Fee per week of camp (includes all supplies):$175 for members and $185 for non-members

CAMP DATES AND HOURS:

Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon

MIXED MEDIA CAMP DATES:

Mixed media: age-appropriate art involving various forms of art media for ages 5 – 8 and 9 – 12

June 6 – 10: Mixed media camp -Instructors – Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp. Register by emailing Donna Coffman at donna@monroeartguild.org. Please register by May 30.​

June 20 – 24: Mixed media camp Instructors – Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell. Register HERE: https://monroewaltonarts.square.site/…/summer…/1243… . Please register by June 12​July 11 – 15: Mixed media campInstructors – Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell. Register HERE: https://monroewaltonarts.square.site/…/summer…/1243… . Please register by July 3​

July 25 – 29: Mixed media campInstructors – Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp. Register by emailing Donna Coffman at donna@monroeartguild.org . Please register by July 17.

CLAY CAMP

Both hand-building and wheel-thrown pieces will be taught for ages 8+

June 13 – 17: CLAY/POTTERY CAMP

Instructor – Rebecca Braswell. Register HERE: https://monroewaltonarts.square.site/…/summer…/1243… . Please register by June 6