Registration is now open for the 17th Annual Classic Car Show in Downtown Monroe

Voted Best Community Event in Monroe Nine Years in a Row

Registration is open for 17th Annual Classic Car Show in Downtown Monroe – the first big event for the city and voted Best Community Event, for nine straight years. Cars from all over the state will line the streets of downtown Monroe from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 12.

Awards are given to the top 75 cars and Best in Show. Registration is now open so if you have a car you’d like to enter, click here or you can bring the family and just enjoy the day in downtown Monroe.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available. You can contact laldridge@monroega.gov for details. https://events.eventzilla.net/…/17th-annual-memories-in…

ALL cars parked within the car show event boundary must be registered. Any car not registered will be asked to move. Space is limited and is first come first served. Reserving spaces is not allowed. If you have a group that would like to enter, please contact Leigh Ann Aldridge to discuss. 770-266-5334.