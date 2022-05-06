Registration is open for kindergarten at Gwinnett County Public Schools

Register for kindergarten now!

Kindergarten students. Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

If your child will be 5 years old on or before September 1, now is the time to register for kindergarten in an easy, two-step process. Register online on Gwinnett County Public Schools’ website. Before May 20, schedule an appointment at your child’s school to verify information, complete a readiness profile, pick up materials, and learn about exciting summer learning activities for your child. To learn more, visit the kindergarten registration webpage