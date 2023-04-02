Registration opens for 2023 Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Summer Camps

Registration is now open for 2023 Monroe-Walton Center for the Art camps!
FIVE weeks of art camp to choose from: Four Mixed Media Camps and one week of Pottery!
NEW this year – an ALL DAY camp the week of June 26 – Mixed media in the morning, pottery in the afternoon! See details below.
Registration is due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies.
Registration is not complete until payment is received.
Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!
AGES:Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12Pottery Camp: ages 8 and up Fee per week of camp (includes all supplies):$175 for members $185 for non-membersCAMP DATES AND HOURS:
Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon, with the exception of Week Three pottery camp.
WEEK ONE — Mixed Media – REGISTER HERE
June 5 – 9 Rebecca McCartt and Lydia Kay Blackburn
WEEK TWO — Pottery Camp – – REGISTER HERE
June 12 – 16 with Rebecca Braswell
You can sign up for one or BOTH camps in Week Three – your child will bring a lunch for a supervised lunch break from 12 – 1pm if you wish them to attend both camps in Week Three.
WEEK THREE — Mixed Media (from 9am – 12pm)
June 26 – 30 with Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp
REGISTER AND PAY by emailing Donna Coffman at donna@monroeartguild.org
WEEK THREE — POTTERY CAMP (from 1 – 4pm) – REGISTER HERE
June 26 – 30 with Rebecca Braswell
WEEK FOUR — Mixed Media – REGISTER HERE
July 10 – 14 with Rebecca McCartt and Lydia Kay Blackburn
WEEK FIVE — Mixed Media
July 24 – 28 with Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp
REGISTER AND PAY by emailing Donna Coffman at donna@monroeartguild.org
