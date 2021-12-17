Reindeer games, shopping and networking at Friday’s Morning Mingle in Loganville

The last Loganville Business Association’s Morning Mingle of the year is at 8:30 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Boss Brothers Country Store, 3084 Hwy. 78 Loganville at 8:30 am.

“Come join us for some FREE networking, reindeer games and shopping. said Kristy Daniel, event and marketing director for the City of Loganville.

There is no charge to attend and local business are invited to attend – and bring a friend.

Morning Mingle on the third Friday of every month is an opportunity for members of the Loganville business community to network with other like-minded professionals. The networking opportunity has been in operation now for several years and continues to grow. The plan was to help build connections, grow local brands and encourage new business opportunities for Loganville businesses.

For more information contact Daniel at 404-290-5884.