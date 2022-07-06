Remember what’s important: YOU. Book your mammogram today

We know: getting a mammogram isn’t fun. But we still want you to get one this year. Why?

Simply put, it’s your best defense against breast cancer. Mammography helps detect breast cancer in its early stages when it is most treatable. According to the American Cancer Society, if cancer is detected while it’s contained to the breast, the survival rate is 99%. And when it’s detected early, you may not need a mastectomy, or surgical removal of the affected breast(s).

Also, even if no one in your family has breast cancer, you are still at risk for developing it yourself. About 85% of women with breast cancer have no family history of the disease.

One final note: the older you get, the more you’re at risk. We follow the American College of Radiology’s guidelines, which recommends a baseline mammogram at the age of 40 and a yearly screening afterwards for women of average risk—as always, talk to your doctor if you have questions.

Click or tap on this link to go ahead and start screening process now.