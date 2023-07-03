Remembering African American Heroes and Veterans of Perkins-Wooden American Legion Post 531

Perkin-Wooden Post No. 531 of the American Legion on Harris Street in MOnroe, GA. Contributed photo

The Shepherd’s House, a local 501 (c) 3 charity founded by Gloria and Michael Reese, is in the process of restoring the Perkins-Wooden American Legion Post 531 on Harris Street in Monroe.

“Back in the day this was the African American Legion of Foreign Wars,” Gloria Reese said, noting that on Memorial Day 2022 they had shared information highlighting the sacrifice of the local members of that post. “We want to recognize for INDEPENDENCE DAY 2023 the legacy and history of Perkin-Wooden Post No 531 of the American Legion, Inc, which was located on Harris Street In Monroe, Ga.”

The Perkins-Wooden American Legion Post 531 was initially founded as a Georgia Non-Profit Corporation on Aug. 26, 1052 and most recently renewed in May of 2022 when the restoration project was undertaken.

