Reminders on assistance for Gwinnett residents during holiday season

As the holidays approach, here are some important reminders for Gwinnett residents:

Warming stations activate when temperatures drop to 35 degrees or below. You can check their activation status on the County’s website. Find out more about warming station job opportunities and volunteer opportunities.

OneStop 4 Help community navigators are here to help you find valuable resources and overcome challenges like hunger, health, housing, or other issues. Call 770.822.8850, email, or complete the online assistance request form to connect with a community navigator.

Services for veterans and their families are available at the newly opened Veteran and Family Services office at the Gwinnett Senior Services Center in Lawrenceville.

at the Gwinnett Senior Services Center in Lawrenceville. Recycle right this holiday season! Don’t place plastic bags, bubble wrap, Styrofoam, or glossy/embellished wrapping paper in your recycling. Break down cardboard boxes before you put them in your recycling cart. Reuse boxes and gift bags to extend their useful life. Take a minute to brush up on acceptable recycling.