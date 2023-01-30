Rep. ­­­­­­Rey Martinez named Vice Chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee

ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments recently named State Representative Rey Martinez (R-Loganville) as the Vice Chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee.

“I want to thank Speaker Burns and the House Committee on Assignments for this appointment,” said Rep. Martinez. “I am determined to partner with all small businesses in District 111 and throughout Georgia to witness their success and fulfillment of the American Dream.”

The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker Jon Burns (R-Newington), is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.

The Small Business Development Committee is charged with drafting legislation that will enable the state’s small businesses to flourish and create more jobs.

Rep. Martinez also serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs and Defense & Veterans Affairs committees.

For a complete list of all House committee assignments, please click here.

Representative Reynaldo “Rey” Martinez represents the citizens of District 111, which includes portions of Gwinnett and Walton counties. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2022 and currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Small Business Development Committee. He also serves on the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs and Defense & Veterans Affairs committees.

Georgia Rep. Rey Martinez (R-Loganville) Contributed Photo