Report of smoke in the building evacuates MAHS Monday afternoon

MONROE, GA (Nov. 7, 2022) – Units from Monroe Fire Department responded to Monroe Area High School on Monday afternoon after a report of smoke in the building. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reported that all faculty, staff and students evacuated the building while crews attempted to find the source of the smoke.

“The smoke had dissipated by the time crews arrived on scene but the odor remained. Fire personnel and MAHS personnel conducted an extensive search for the source without locating the original source,” Dykes said. “Without an active source of smoke, the alarm system was reset and did not activate again.”

Dykes said that school staff were going to remain on location into the evening and continue to monitor the area for any changes.