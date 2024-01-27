Report of suspicious package at Loganville Post Office turned out to be nothing serious

LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 26, 2024) – A number of first responders were seen at the post office in Loganville Friday morning and, according to witnesses, the road leading to the post office was shut down.

However, officials report it turned out to be nothing of concern after all.

“There was a suspicious package found by an employee at the post office. It turned out to be nothing serious,” said Brett Fowler, public information officer for the City of Loganville. “The call came in at 9:36 a.m. and we got the all clear at 10:02 a.m. I’m not sure how much longer they had the road shut down after that.”

