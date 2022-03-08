Republicans first to qualify for Walton County BOC and BOE 2022 Primary Elections

This post will be updated daily with any Walton County residents who qualify during the week

Update

In the first day of qualifying in the 2022 Primary Elections for the Walton County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education there were only Republicans signing up so far. In the BOC races, incumbent commissioners Bo Warren and Lee Bradford qualified to defend their seats and Lori Hawks qualified to challenger incumbent Jeremy Adams for his District 5 seat.

In the BOE races, incumbent BOE members Karen Brown and Thomas Gibson qualified for District 2 and 5 respectively. Qualifying runs until noon on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Initial Story

Qualifying begins Monday for the Walton County Board of Commissioners and Board of Elections for the Primary Elections be held on May 24, 2022.

Qualifying will take place in the Walton County Board of Elections office, located at 1110 E Spring St, Suite 100 in Monroe. It begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 and ends at noon on Friday, March 11, 2022. The General Primary will be held on May 24, 2022 and the General Election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022.

The following qualifying fees have been set and approved by the Walton County Board of Commissioners. The names in bold below give the names of candidates who have qualified to date.

County Commissioner, District 1——- $234.74 – Incumbent – Bo Warren

Incumbent Bo Warren (R) qualified March 7

County Commissioner, District 4——- $234.74 – Incumbent – Lee Bradford

Incumbent Lee Bradford (R) qualified March 7

County Commissioner, District 5——- $234.74 – Incumbent – Jeremy Adams

Lori Hawks (R) qualified March 7

Board of Education, District 1———–$121.48 – Incumbent – Simoan Capers Baker

Board of Education, District 2———- $121.48 – Incumbent – Karen Brown

Incumbent Karen Brown (R) qualified March 7

Board of Education, District 5———- $121.48 – Incumbent – Thomas Gibson

Incumbent Thomas Gibson (R) qualified March 7

Qualifying takes place at the same time in Atlanta for the state and federal General Primary for the midterm elections on May 24, 2022. The General Election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.