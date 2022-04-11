Residents at Hollander Senior Living in Monroe given 24 hours to be completely moved out

Residents of Hollander Senior Living of Monroe finalizing moving out on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

MONROE, GA – (April 11, 2022) On March 22, residents of Hollander Senior Living in Monroe were notified that they would be required to move out of their home by April 30, 2022. The letter stated they would be given the required 30 day notice, effective from April 1. As upset at the residents and their families were, they began making arrangements to find alternative accommodation arrangements, not an easy task with some with severe health problems and others even on hospice care.

Then rumors began circulating that they would in fact be required to be out by Friday, April 15, then Monday, April 11, but no official notification was given so they just continued looking for other accommodations and slowly packing up to be out as soon as possible.

But that all changed on Saturday afternoon when any residents who were still there or who had items still there were told they had until noon on Sunday, April 10, to be gone and have everything out. At that time there were about six residents remaining. The doors were locked at 3 p.m. on Sunday and Hollander Senior Living in Monroe is no longer in operation.

Watch interviews with family members and residents of Hollander Senior Living of Monroe regarding the closing of the facility by Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions.

Some, like Lisa Nichol’s mother, have been there for 15 years and others just a few short months. One new resident had been there for just five days when she learned the facility was shutting down. Nichol’s mother was at this time now on hospice care with the facility.

“She was happy here. She had her bird feeders and would sit on the porch and watch the birds. The room she is going to now is on a second floor with just a little window. That is how she is ending her life,” a tearful Nichols said.

Staff from Jackson Oaks were on hand Sunday to try and make emergency arrangements to have the final residents moved into their accommodation. Others had been moved to temporary facilities that were able to take care of medical needs pending permanent relocation. The few remaining staff were on hand but residents were told by them that the doors would be locked at 3 p.m. and nobody would be available after that.

Kristen Henshaw, of Loganville, who had already moved her mother out but was on hand with a moving company Sunday, said by 3 p.m. everybody who was still there in the lobby was crying. She had undertaken to do a sweep of the facility to make sure everybody was out and to see is something could be done about the colony of feral cats that residents had adopted. The residents would feed the cats and some had little cat houses outside their front doors for them.

“I contacted Paradox Spay and Neuter, who used to work with the Cat Project. I’ve asked them for help or to point me in the right direction. It also appears that all of the remaining residents will be out by this afternoon,” Henshaw said Sunday. “Mulberry Grove is moving three of them, two that I know of are going to Jackson Oaks, and another one going I think to Great Oaks. Then there’s my Mom, who is being taken care of as well. I’m still going to do a sweep once my movers are gone. Otherwise, if appears everyone is being moved today.”

Nobody is sure what is happening to the facility but assume, since the notice given was only 30 days, that the property is being sold. Under the Georgia code, residents have to be given 60 days to move out unless the property has been sold. Since a 30-day notice initially was given, residents believe that the property has or is being sold. According to Walton County Tax Records, the property was built in 1998 and has been owned by HP Monroe, LLC (Hollander Properties) since 2012. It was purchased at that time for $3,745,000. The property is located at 175 Highway 78 between Monroe and Athens.

A group has been formed on Facebook of tenant families who have been impacted by the sudden shutdown of Hollander Senior Living and Monroe to air their grievances and to obtain legal representation to find out what options they may have going forward.

Attempts to contact the owner, Elliott Hollander have not been successful at this time. When the staff was still on the premises they had referred any comment to Hollander himself, but did not give out his phone number. His Facebook page has now been deactivated but contact has been attempted through his investment company, Hollander Properties, LLC. (The story will be updated if we are able to make contact with Hollander) In addition to the Monroe facility Hollander has other medical, nursing and assisted living investments in and around the metro Atlanta area and Georgia as well as in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

In the letter informing tenants and their families of the shutdown, Hollander cited the impact of COVID-19 as the reason for the shutdown.

“It is with heavy heart that I’m writing to inform you that due to financial hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollander Senior Living of Monroe will be permanently closing at 5 p.m. on April 30, 2022. Until that time, we will continue providing services as usual. Our company is committed to helping facilitate relocation of our residents and employment references for our staff, upon request.”

The letter also stated that anything left in the facility at that time will be removed for a disposal fee of $500. Sunday some of the residents did not manage to get everything out in the 24 hours they were given to get everything out before the doors were locked. It is unclear at this time when they will be able to recover those items.