Follow the Yellow Brick Road as residents from Highland Village welcome the fall season with a Wizard of Oz display

Last year, Highland Village Apartments and Walton Village Apartments found a unique way to cope with the restrictive lifestyle the pandemic had imposed on them. By the time fall came around, they were ready. Residents in the two apartment complexes decorated the front of each property in a fall theme and asked voters to choose the winner.

Unfortunately Walton Village was not in the position to do so again this year, but residents in Highland Village didn’t let that deter them from repeating the exercise. If you visited recently, you would have been greeted by an inspiring “Wizard of Oz” decorative entrance welcoming Fall 2021. You don’t have to vote this time around, but you’re invited to take a look at these photos and enjoy the hard word put into the display by the residents.