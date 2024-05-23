Residents invited to honor Gwinnett’s fallen military and public service heroes Monday

Residents are invited to honor Gwinnett’s fallen military and public service heroes during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 27 at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville.

Georgia Department of Veterans Service Commissioner Patricia Ross, a retired United States Air Force Colonel, will be our keynote speaker this year. The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will also deliver remarks and Gwinnett Fire Chief Fred Cephas will emcee the ceremony.

The Memorial Day ceremony will also stream live on the County’s Facebook page @GwinnettGov and be televised on TV Gwinnett, the County’s local government access cable channel. TV Gwinnett programming is also available streaming and on demand at TVGwinnett.com

