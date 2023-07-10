Resurfacing operations on SR 11 began Monday

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, July 10, crews will be resurfacing portions of State Route 11 and shifting lanes to complete the SR 11/SR 316 intersection improvement project.

The resurfacing project will run Monday, July 10 through Thursday, July 13 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Friday, July 14 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Lanes will be shifted Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 16 to the final alignment for the intersection. The resurfacing will occur in both directions on SR 11. Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

