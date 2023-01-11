Retired Monroe firefighter, Lt. Johnson, to get official funeral Wednesday

MONROE, GA (Jan. 10, 2023) – Harold C. Johnson, 71, of Monroe, will be given an official retired firefighter’s funeral Wednesday. The 34-year veteran (retired) of Monroe, passed away on Sunday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said the department was still in the process of making arrangements for the funeral but could confirm that there will be a fire engine leading the funeral procession.

“We will have a Fire Department Honor Guard present at both the visitation and graveside service,” Dykes said. He expected there to be representation from other public safety departments in attendance as well.

Click or tap on the above image for a digital tribute to Harold C. Johnson

Harold C. Johnson, age 71 of Monroe, passed away on January 8, 2023. He was born on March 7, 1951 to the late Harold Wesley Johnson and Joyce Johnson Jordan.

Surviving are wife, Jenny Johnson; daughter and son in law, Mendy and Joe Page; son, Wes Johnson; step-children, Dana Fuller, Danny Spence, and Jill Fuller; mother, Joyce Jordan; brothers and sisters in law, Joel and Christie Johnson, Tyron and Deborah Johnson, Mark Johnson; sister and brother in law, Wendy and Mike Higginbotham; 5 grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday January 11th at 2:30 PM at Hill Haven Memory Gardens with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Obituary reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.