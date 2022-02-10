Retired Police Chief McHugh and Lt. Malcom to be honored at Loganville City Council meeting Thursday

The City of Loganville will have its February City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road. Please click on this link for information on parking arrangements while filming continues on Main Street.

Former Police Chief Mike McHugh and Lt. Terry Malcom who retired from the Loganville Police Department will be recognized at the meeting. A retirement celebration was held for them at the beginning of the month.

The public is invited to attend the City Council meeting Thursday. The full agenda follows.

I. CALL TO ORDER

a) Adoption of Agenda

II. MAYOR AND COUNCIL ITEMS

a) Consent Agenda

a. Last Month’s Minutes

b. Last Month’s Financial Report

c. Dell EMC PowerEdge R540 Server Purchase – $14,206.97

d. Mid-year Budget Adjustments

e. Fire Department T&T Uniform Order not to exceed $17,000.00

f. Groovin’ On the Green Contract Approvals

• The Embers

• Liquid Pleasure

b) Recognition – Retired Employees Chief Mike McHugh and Lt. Terry Malcom

c) Presentation by City Manager

d) Election of Vice Mayor

III. COMMITTEE / DEPARTMENT REPORTS

a) Planning & Development – Chairwoman Linda Dodd

• Ordinance Amendment Section 111-1 removing “pinwheels” from the definition of festoons

to the Sign Ordinance

• Updates / Reports

b) Finance / Human Resources – Chairwoman Anne Huntsinger

• Updates / Reports

c) Public Safety Committee – Chairman Jay Boland

• Updates / Reports

d) Public Utilities / Transportation – Chairman Bill DuVall

• Updates / Reports

e) Public Works / Facilities– Chairwoman Melanie Long

• Updates / Reports

f) Economic Development – Chairman Branden Whitfield

• Grant Discussion

• Updates / Reports

II. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

• Updates / Reports

III. CITY ATTORNEY’S UPDATES / REPORTS

• Updates / Reports

IV. ADJOURNMENT