Returning incumbents in Social Circle sworn in to begin serving new terms

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Jan. 13, 2023), The Social Circle mayor and two incumbent city council members were given another term by voters in November 2023. Incumbent Mayor David Keener and City Councilman Tyson Jackson were unopposed in the efforts to do so and District 4 incumbent Councilman Joseph S. Shelton held off a challenge from John Griffin Miller to earn another term.

The three were administered the Oath of Office to begin their new term by Social Circle Municipal Judge Robbie Ballard at an organizational meeting on Jan. 8, 2024.

Social Circle Municipal Court Judge Robbie M. Ballard administered the oath of office to Mayor David Keener and Council Members Steve Shelton and Tyson Jackson during an organizational meeting held Monday evening, Jan. 8. Mrs. Penny Keener is pictured next to her husband at left. Photo credit: City of Social Circle

