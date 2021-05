Reunited ! Lost in the Highlands subdivision. Our dogs got out in the middle of the night last night. One of them has returned home and is fine, but we are still missing our maverick, he is black and white, American bulldog, sweet as can be, and will come to anyone who calls him. If anyone sees him please let me or Jessica Jewel Martin know please.

470-413-1458 Jeff

678-509-4308 Jessica